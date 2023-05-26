Henry Kissinger, a retired US diplomat, is widely remembered for shaping US foreign policy, albeit with many controversies that continue to mire his time in office over several decades.

On Saturday, May 27, Kissinger turns 100 – capping an extraordinary career that saw him become the very name of US diplomacy, serving as both a top diplomat and security advisor to presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

Among his supporters, Kissinger is largely regarded as positively shaping US foreign policy, while his detractors accuse him of war crimes and human rights abuses. Kissinger was born Heinz Alfred Kissinger on 27 May 1923 in the northern Bavarian city of Furth in Germany. In 1938, his Jewish family fled to the US to escape Nazi persecution.

About five years later, Kissinger became a naturalised US citizen and served in the army between February 1943 to July 1946.

After his wartime service, he graduated summa cum laude from Harvard College in 1950, then received his MA and PhD degrees from Harvard University in 1952 and 1954.

He went on to teach at Harvard University before moving into the realm of foreign policy. In 1969, then-US President Nixon selected Kissinger to become a National Security Advisor, pursuing nationalist interests.

During his time in office, Kissinger's brand of policy-making became known as 'realpolitik'.

Experts suggest it was predicated on maximising the US’ economic and military power through a transactionalist approach where often moral and ideological considerations played less of a role.

However, Kissinger's detractors say it brought disastrous ends, from fostering coups to dictatorships and leading to bloodshed in different parts of the globe.

LatinAmerica

In Latin America, Kissinger is believed by some to have played a destabilising role in the region, notably in Bolivia and Uruguay.

In Chile, he backed the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, who overthrew democratically-elected socialist President Salvador Allende.

In Argentina, declassified files revealed Kissinger's role in supporting a dictatorship that overthrew the government of Eva Peron.

During a dark and turbulent chapter in the country’s history, political dissidents were persecuted by state forces.

Rights groups estimate 30,000 people were arrested, tortured and killed, while many bodies were never recovered in Argentina.

Notablecontroversies