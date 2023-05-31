A former aide to Malaysian fugitive Jho Low — wanted for his central role in the multi-billion dollar 1MDB corruption scandal — has died weeks after being questioned by Malaysian authorities on Low's whereabouts, his lawyers said.

Kee Kok Thiam, 56, died in a hospital of a "sudden massive stroke" on Monday, Valen, Oh & Partners said in a statement on Wednesday. They did not provide any other details.

Kee was an associate of Low, whose full name is Low Taek Jho, a Malaysian financier who is wanted in at least three countries after Malaysian and US authorities identified him as the mastermind of the looting.

Earlier in May, Kee had been repatriated to Malaysia from Macau after five years on the run. He was questioned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on arrival and had his house searched, media reported.

He had allegedly received funds misappropriated from 1MDB, the media reports said.

Masterminding theft