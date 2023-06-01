The United States has announced that it will levy sanctions against key defence companies and people "perpetuating the violence" in Sudan as warring sides fail to abide by a ceasefire agreement.

“These measures are intended to hold accountable those responsible for undermining the peace, security, and stability of Sudan,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement on Thursday.

"The ongoing fighting in Sudan between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces is a tragedy that has already stolen far too many lives - it must end," Sullivan added.

The statement came as shelling and aerial bombardments killed 18 civilians at a Khartoum market as fighting showed no signs of abating, with witnesses reporting "heavy artillery" in the capital's north.

The army on Wednesday blasted RSF bases in Khartoum after pulling out of the talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah, accusing its rival of violating a ceasefire that was meant to allow aid deliveries.

"Eighteen civilians were killed and 106 wounded" by army artillery fire and aerial bombardments Wednesday on a market in southern Khartoum, a committee of human rights lawyers said.

