India's leading opposition figure Rahul Gandhi has denounced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stranglehold on Indian society, but expressed confidence that the opposition can beat the ruling party in 2024 elections.

Gandhi, who was speaking at the National Press Club in Washington on Thursday, is a member of the Congress Party and was expelled from the Indian parliament after being convicted of defamation in March for remarks made during a 2019 election campaign.

"I think the Congress party will do very well in the next election. I think it will surprise people," he said, before referring to Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP].

"Just do the math, a united opposition will defeat the BJP on its own."

He accused the BJP leader of polarising and dividing Indian society, and of orchestrating a "capture of the institutions" in his country.

Gandhi also criticised Modi's handling of relations with China, saying Beijing was "occupying our territory."

"The fact of the matter is China is occupying our territory. It's an accepted fact," he said. "It's absolutely unacceptable. Prime Minister seems to believe otherwise."

China and India have been uneasy neighbours for decades following a war on their disputed Himalayan frontier in the early 1960s.

After deadly clashes in 2020 that killed 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops in Ladakh region of India-administered Kashmir, China this year ramped up tension by renaming 11 locations in India's eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China calls southern Tibet and claims as its territory.

India has rejected and denied those claims.

Modi and his BJP party support Hindu hegemony in India, the world's most populous nation with 1.4 billion inhabitants, a diversity of faiths and a secular constitution.

But according to Gandhi, the ruling party fostered "a clampdown on the institutional framework that allowed India to talk, that allowed Indian people to negotiate."

Gandhi's US visit comes just a few weeks before PM Modi's state visit on June 22, when he will be welcomed with great fanfare at the White House.