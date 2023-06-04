China's Defence Minister Li Shangfu has warned against establishing "NATO-like" military alliances in the Asia-Pacific region, saying they would plunge the region into a "whirlpool" of conflict.

"In essence, attempts to push for NATO-like [alliances] in the Asia-Pacific is a way of kidnapping regional countries and exaggerating conflicts and confrontations, which will only plunge the Asia-Pacific into a whirlpool of disputes and conflicts," Li told the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore on Sunday.

Li has said that a Cold War mentality was resurgent in the Asia-Pacific region although his country seeks dialogue over confrontation.

He took thinly veiled digs at the United States, accusing "some countries" of intensifying an arms race and willfully interfering in the internal affairs of others.

"A Cold War mentality is now resurgent, greatly increasing security risks," he said. "Mutual respect should prevail over bullying and hegemony."

Li said that conflict with the US would be an "unbearable disaster" but that his country seeks dialogue over confrontation.

He said the world was big enough for China and the US to grow together.

"China and the US have different systems and are different in many other ways," he said in a speech that marked his first significant international address since he was named China's Minister of National Defence in March.

"However, this should not keep the two sides from seeking common ground and common interests to grow bilateral ties and deepen cooperation," he said.

"It is undeniable that a severe conflict or confrontation between China and the US will be an unbearable disaster for the world."

US-China tensions