TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan to EU: Boosting contacts for Türkiye's full membership necessary
Supporting the perspective of fair treatment and full EU membership to Türkiye will open new horizons in relations between Ankara and Brussels, President Erdogan tells the EU Council chief Charles Michel.
Erdogan to EU: Boosting contacts for Türkiye's full membership necessary
Erdogan stresses that fair treatment of Türkiye and support for its full EU membership would open new horizons in relations. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 7, 2023

The EU and Türkiye must boost contacts at all levels with a concrete and positive agenda for full membership, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told the European Council's head.

In a phone call with Charles Michel on Wednesday, Erdogan underlined Ankara's "great" strategic value to Europe, according to a statement released by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan emphasised the importance of cooperation in updating the Customs Union between the two sides, as well as on visa liberalisation, immigration management, and fighting terrorism.

He also stressed that fair treatment of Türkiye and support for its full EU membership would open new horizons in relations.

For his part, Charles congratulated Erdogan on his reelection as president last month.

Recommended

Türkiye applied for EU membership in 1987 and has been a candidate country since 1999.

Negotiations for full membership started in October 2005 but have stalled in recent years due to political hurdles erected by some countries.

RelatedErdogan: EU must act bravely to improve ties with Turkiye
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay