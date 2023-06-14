This year’s UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul was the second hosted by Türkiye following the famous 2005 final.

The 2005 Champions League final played between Liverpool and Milan at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium saw the miraculous comeback of Liverpool, which led to the event being named the “Miracle of Istanbul”. It is also considered one of the greatest finals in the history of the tournament.

Due to the Covid-19 postponements, the long awaited 2023 final was played between Manchester City and Milan on 10th of June in Istanbul.

Here’s why Istanbul presents a lively hub for football fans from all over the world and for any future bids to European tournaments in 2028 and 2032.

The security checks and management of the final event

A contingent of 15,000 security officers were deployed for the latest Champions League match.

Governor of Istanbul, Davut Gul, said, “there have been three to four months of preparations. All measures, especially regarding security, have been taken.”

During the event, UEFA’s security team worked seamlessly with host authorities, there were no strikes or public transport issues recorded in contrast to the 2022 Champions League final in Paris. The welcoming attitude of the Turkish police towards the fans was also noted.

According to the President of Türkiye Football Federation, Mehmet Büyükekşi, “we absolutely would like to win the bid because we see that our country is capable of organising such large-scale events successfully.”

Capacity of Atatürk Olympic Stadium

The stadium has a capacity of 72,000 seats and was recently renovated. With its modern facilities, fresh and contemporary outlook, the stadium has 134 entrances and 148 exit gates, which, in the case of emergency, allow spectators to evacuate within 7.5 minutes.

The Turkish Football Federation plans to rebuild and increase the capacity of the stadium for the next bids.

Transport networks

Istanbul’s transport network was well tested in the final match of 2023.

A dedicated metro line, with three connecting trains cut commuting time for the fans and provided the fastest and most direct route to the stadium.