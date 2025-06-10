In a historic milestone for Türkiye’s energy independence, the Osman Gazi floating production platform has begun operations in the Black Sea, marking what experts describe as a “quantum leap” in the nation’s path toward energy self-sufficiency.

This off-shore gas project, which will double Türkiye’s domestic gas production, represents both an engineering marvel and a strategic triumph in Ankara’s decade-long effort to reduce its reliance on foreign energy.

The floating fortress of the 298-meter Osman Gazi platform, which passed through the Istanbul Strait in a symbolic ceremony , was attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 29th.

“This isn’t just infrastructure; it’s a declaration of energy sovereignty,” says Oguzhan Akyener, President of TESPAM (Türkiye Energy Strategies & Politics Research Centre), in an interview with TRT World.

The platform is now anchored 100 miles offshore, where it will process 10 million cubic meters of gas daily. Combined with existing production, the output will soon reach 20 million cubic meters per day, enough to meet nearly 30% of national demand.

“Where we once imported 99% of our gas, we’re now rewriting the rules of energy geopolitics in our region.”

The $1.2 billion Osman Gazi platform features advanced technology, including deepwater gas extraction, real-time monitoring by 140 engineers, and a 161 km undersea pipeline to the Filyos processing plant .

The Osman Gazi platform is expected to start its duty in the Black Sea in 2026.

From discovery to dominance

“The brilliance of Osman Gazi lies in its elegant solution to a complex problem,” says Prof Dr Oktay Tanrisever, an international relations academic at Middle East Technical University (METU) in Ankara, highlighting the project’s technical significance.

“Without this floating facility, bringing Black Sea gas ashore would be economically unviable. That 160 km pipeline is the golden bridge between our reserves and our economy,” he tells TRT World.

The development of Türkiye’s Sakarya Gas Field follows a carefully planned, phased approach.