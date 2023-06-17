Ugandan authorities have recovered the bodies of 41 people, including 38 students, who were burned, shot or hacked to death after terrorists linked to Daesh attacked a school in the country's west, near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan group that has pledged allegiance to Daesh terrorist group, attacked Lhubirira secondary school in Mpondwe, burning a dormitory and looting food late on Friday, police said.

Selevest Mapoze, director of the Mpondwe-Lhubiriha border region, said that 41 bodies were removed from the school, 38 of which were students.

At least six people were also abducted by the terrorists who fled across the porous border towards Virunga National Game Park in DRC, with the Ugandan army and police pursuing them, according to the military.

In an earlier statement, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said "25 bodies have been recovered from the school and transferred to Bwera hospital," adding that eight injured students were also taken to the hospital.

ADF is considered a terrorist organisation by the Ugandan government. The country has sent troops into DRC to help fight the group.

The ADF originated from western Uganda in the late 1990s with the intention of overthrowing President Yoweri Museveni’s regime but were overpowered by the Ugandan army.

They fled to the forests in eastern DRC, from where they often launch attacks on villages and kill innocent people.