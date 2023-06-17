Myanmar has confirmed the country's foreign minister would attend the "informal talks" in Bangkok on the coup-hit country's political crisis, as Singapore warned that conditions were not yet right for ASEAN to re-engage the military junta at high-level meetings.

On Saturday, the junta's information team confirmed that Myanmar Foreign Minister Than Shwe "was invited to a meeting in Thailand and he would go".

Speaking in Washington on Friday, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan raised concerns about the talks, saying: "We believe it would be premature to re-engage with the junta at a summit level or even at a foreign minister level".

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a February 2021 military coup that ousted democratically elected Aung San Suu Kyi from office.

More than 3,600 civilians have been killed in the military's crackdown since the putsch, according to a local monitoring group, while the United Nations says more than one million people have been displaced by violence.

ASEAN efforts on Myanmar crisis

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which includes Myanmar as a member, has led so far fruitless diplomatic efforts to curb the bloodshed amid violent clashes between the military and anti-coup fighters.