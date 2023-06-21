The US Coast Guard has confirmed early that rescue teams looking for the missing Titanic submersible detected "underwater noises" in the search area where the craft went missing two days earlier.

Authorities in the US and Canada are racing against the clock to locate the vessel that was carrying people to see the Titanic wreckage site in the North Atlantic Ocean.

When it went missing, the submersible had 96 hours of additional oxygen available.

"Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area. As a result, ROV (remotely operated vehicle) operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises," the US Coast Guard's First District said on its official Twitter page on Wednesday.

The ROV searches "have yielded negative results but continue," the maritime military branch added.

Lack of oxygen

Early on Wednesday, the US coast guard said that about 40 hours of oxygen was left in the lost Titanic tourist submersible.