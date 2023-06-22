The United States has adjourned truce talks in Sudan because the format was not succeeding in the way they wanted, US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee said.

"On Wednesday, yesterday, we adjourned those talks ... because the format is not succeeding in the way that we want," Phee said on Thursday.

But he reassured the public that "the entire US government is fully engaged in addressing this crisis given its impact not only for Sudan but for the region."

Saudi Arabia and the US have brokered ceasefires between Sudan's warring army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) at talks in Jeddah, but there have been reports of violations by both sides.

The latest ceasefire ended on Wednesday morning and fighting resumed within minutes as explosions rocked Khartoum, more than two months after fighting first broke out between the two sides.

The army accused the RSF of "taking advantage of the truce to mobilise its forces and commit several violations against civilians".

The RSF, in turn, accused the army of fabricating a video of a rape attack, alleging "one of the actors appeared in the uniform" of the armed forces, "proving their guilt".

Related Clashes resume in Sudan minutes after three-day ceasefire expires

'All types of weapons' being used

Fighting since April 15 between the army led by Abdel Fattah al Burhan, and the RSF headed by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo has claimed more than 2,000 lives.