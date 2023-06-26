A Serbian court has ordered the release of three police officers from Kosovo who were detained earlier this month as tensions escalated between the Balkan nations.

A court in the central Serbian town of Kraljevo said it was releasing the police officers, who will be allowed to return to Kosovo.

The court said in a statement that the three were charged with illegal possession of weapons and explosive devices and that they will be allowed to remain free pending potential further proceedings.

Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti confirmed the release on social media but said their "abduction consists of a serious human rights violation & must be reprimanded."

Kurti's announcement came as a Serbian court said the three had been indicted but their detention had also been "terminated".

"The higher tribunal... has confirmed the indictment against the aforementioned and brought a ruling that the detention of the indictees be terminated," read a statement by the higher court in Serbia's Kraljevo, where the case was heard.

The move follows weeks of soaring tensions between the two sides after rioting in northern Kosovo saw more than 30 NATO peacekeepers injured in late May.

The three officers were detained in mid-June. Serbia has said they had crossed into the country from Kosovo, while Kosovar authorities insisted they had been kidnapped inside Kosovo and transferred to a Serbian prison.