Israel's nationalist-religious, far-right government has approved the construction of 5,700 additional housing units for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, despite US pressure to halt the expansion of illegal settlements.

The plans for approval of the settlements in various areas of the occupied West Bank were approved by Israel's Supreme Planning Council on Monday.

Jewish settler leadership praised the decision.

"I thank the Israeli government for the continued development of Israeli settlement," the head of the West Bank Gush Etzion Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council Shlomo Ne'man said.

"Especially in these difficult days, this is the most appropriate Zionist answer to all those who seek our help."

The Jewish settlements, built on Palestinian land captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war, are illegal under International Humanitarian Law.