Ilkay Gundogan has ended his trophy-laden seven-year stay with Manchester City by agreeing to join Barcelona on a free transfer.

The Turkish-German midfielder's last act as a City player — and as the team's captain — was to lift the Champions League trophy, which completed a treble of major titles for the English club.

Now, he is heading to Spain on a two-year contract for a new experience, even though Pep Guardiola wanted to keep the 32-year-old Gundogan — the first signing of the City manager's era from 2016.

“This club made me realise all my dreams and I will forever be thankful for this opportunity,” Gundogan said on Monday. “I will carry City always in my heart. Once a blue, always a blue.”

Having missed out on securing the return of Lionel Messi, Barcelona made the signing of Gundogan a priority to add some experience to a midfield already containing youngsters Pedri Gonzalez and Gavi Paez, two of its pillars going forward, but no longer including veteran leader Sergi Busquets, who is leaving the club.

Frenkie de Jong also played an important role last season for Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez, despite efforts by the club to sell him in the offseason of 2022.

Barcelona set Gundogan's buyout clause at about $435 million (400 million euros).

Debt-ridden club

Gundogan's arrival comes while debt-ridden Barcelona is still struggling to meet the Spanish league's financial rules. Only recently was it able to find a way to officially register Gavi as a first-team player.