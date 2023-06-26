TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan, Mitsotakis voice hope for new era in Turkish-Greek ties
During a phone call, Turkish President Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis express hope to further bilateral cooperation following both their election victories.
Erdogan, Mitsotakis voice hope for new era in Turkish-Greek ties
Some of the main points of tension between the two nations include the status of Cyprus, access to hydrocarbon resources in the east Mediterranean Sea, the aerial and maritime boundaries of the Aegean islands and the militarisation of the islands. / Photo: AP Archive
June 26, 2023

The Turkish president and Greek prime minister have voiced hope that the new era following recent elections in both countries is auspicious for improved bilateral ties.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a phone call on Monday after he was sworn in again as Greek premier, according to a Turkish Communications Directorate statement.

During their talk, it was emphasised that the presence of strong governments, having gained the trust of their respective peoples in both countries, presents an opportunity for the future of bilateral relations.

Recommended

Last month, Erdogan was declared the winner of a May 28 Turkish presidential election runoff with 52.18 percent of the votes, just two weeks after his electoral alliance also won a majority in parliament.

On Monday, Mitsotakis retook the Greek Prime Ministry after a weekend election in which his conservative New Democracy party won over 40 percent of the vote.

RelatedErdogan, Mitsotakis agree to improve Türkiye, Greece relations
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan