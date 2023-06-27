TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
President Erdogan marks Muslim holiday of Eid al Adha
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his wishes that the upcoming Eid al Adha would foster a sense of unity and fellowship among citizens.
President Erdogan marks Muslim holiday of Eid al Adha
Solidarity and sharing peak during Eid al Adha, Erdogan states / Photo: AA Archive.
June 27, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has marked the Muslim holiday of Eid al Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice.

"I wish Eid al Adha brings blessings to our families, our nation, the Islamic world and all of humanity. Holidays are blessed days when we, as a nation, remember our unity and our eternal brotherhood," Erdogan said in a video message on Tuesday.

"I believe that Eid al Adha will further strengthen the atmosphere of brotherhood among our citizens in these months when our hearts are burning due to the Feburary 6 earthquakes," he added.

Most Muslim countries worldwide, including Türkiye, will observe the four-day holiday starting on Wednesday.

Recommended

The holiday commemorates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim, or Abraham, to sacrifice his son at the command of God before the last-minute divine substitute of a ram.

Muslims sacrifice animals to commemorate this intervention and share the meat with those in need.

RelatedIn pictures: Muslims celebrate Eid al Adha as pilgrims conclude their Hajj
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan