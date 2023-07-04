Chinese fighter jets have crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, as a senior Taiwanese official decried "annoying disinformation" about how safe the island is given the mounting tensions with Beijing.

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Tuesday morning that eight Chinese fighters had crossed the median line, and four Chinese warships also joined a "joint combat readiness patrol".

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory despite the island's strong objections, has reported almost daily missions by Chinese military aircraft nearby for the past three years.

Since last August, Taiwan has experienced regular crossings of the median line, which used to serve as an unofficial boundary.

It is the responsibility of all parties to maintain security and stability, and any "provocative behaviour" is not in the interests of the region, the ministry added.

'Disinformation campaign'

China practised precision strikes and blockading the island in war games around it in April after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen met US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles.