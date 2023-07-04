Between 1,500 and 3,000 Palestinians have left their homes in the Jenin refugee camp amid an ongoing Israeli military attack in the city, according to the Israeli army.

Israel launched its largest military operation in Jenin in more than 20 years, killing at least 10 Palestinians and injuring more than 100 others, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Military spokesman Daniel Hagari said 120 Palestinians were detained in the Jenin refugee camp during the operation.

The Israeli military attack in Jenin came amid rising tensions across the occupied West Bank in recent months and repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

UN agencies alarmed

UN aid agencies on Tuesday voiced alarm at the scale of the ongoing attack in Jenin, where ten Palestinians have been killed, and said there were restrictions on medical access.