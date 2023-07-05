Israel has carried out air strikes on blockaded Gaza in what it says was a response to rockets fired from the Palestinian coastal enclave, the army said.

"In response to the rockets launched earlier tonight [Wednesday], Israeli forces are currently striking in Gaza," the Israeli army said, which a Palestinian security source said had hit a Hamas military site in northern Gaza but caused no injuries.

Earlier, Israel claimed to have intercepted five rockets from Gaza. Israel typically responds to rocket fire with air strikes in Gaza.

The developments came after Israeli military said it was withdrawing troops from Jenin city in the occupied West Bank late on Tuesday, winding down an intense two-day incursion that killed at least 13 Palestinians, wounded more than 100, drove thousands from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake.

One Israeli soldier was killed.

The Israeli raid into Jenin refugee camp, launched early on Monday under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government, used hundreds of troops as well as drone strikes and army bulldozers that ripped up streets.

At least 200 Palestinians, 26 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian have been killed during this year's violence emanating from Israel's occupation of Palestinian lands.

