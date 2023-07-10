Palestine has welcomed US President Joe Biden’s support for the two-state solution with Israel.

On Saturday, Biden reiterated his support for the two-state solution in an interview with CNN.

“I am one of those who believes Israel's ultimate security rests in a two-state solution,” he said.

The US president said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government has some “of the most extreme members” he has seen in Israel.

“It's not all Israel's problem [in the occupied West Bank], but they are part of the problem … particularly those individuals in the cabinet who say …[Palestinians] have no right to be here,” Biden said.

Palestine calls Biden to take concrete steps

In a statement, the Palestinian Foreign Minister termed Biden’s support for the two-state solution as “the right path to settle the conflict between the Palestinians and Israelis.”