China sent navy ships and a large group of warplanes, including fighter jets and bombers, toward Taiwan over two days, the island’s defence ministry said on Wednesday, before its annual military exercises aimed at defending itself against a possible invasion.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army sent 38 warplanes and 9 navy vessels around Taiwan, between 6 am Tuesday to 6 am Wednesday. From Wednesday morning until noon time, the military flew another 30 planes, among which included J-10 and J-16 fighters.

Of these, 32 crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial boundary that had been considered a buffer between the island and mainland. Later on Wednesday, another 23 planes crossed the midline.

Related Chinese warplanes cross Taiwan Strait, carry out 'combat patrols'

Han Guang exercise

Taiwan is scheduled to hold the annual Han Guang exercise later this month, in which its military will hold combat readiness drills against preventing an invasion. It will also conduct the annual c aimed at preparing civilians for natural disasters and practicing evacuations in case of an air raid.