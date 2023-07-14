By Takunda Mandura

In an epic scene from the 2016 Mira Nair-directed biographical film, Queen of Katwe, the actor playing 10-year-old Ugandan chess prodigy Phiona Mutesi has a distraught look on her face as her mentor Robert Katende checkmates her. She pauses for a fraction of a second before giving up, at which Katende gently berates her, "No...no, Fiona. Never tip your king so quick."

Far away from Hollywood's recreation of the life of a champion, at Chivhu in Zimbabwe, 12-year-old Grace Zvarebwa has been practising for four years the art of not tipping her king too quick.

Along the way, this unassuming girl born into a family of subsistence farmers from a town 146km south of the capital city of Harare has etched her name as a potential global star by becoming Zimbabwe's national junior chess champion.

Grace aspires to be a FIDE Grandmaster, no less, and mentor others like her back home to become champions.

"In June, I won in the under-16 category in Zimbabwe, and we are supposed to travel to Egypt next for the African Youth Chess Championship. I am hoping for funding so that I can go there and win the tournament," Grace tells TRT Afrika. "I will use the cash prize to help my parents and sponsor my colleagues."

Since taking up the sport four years ago, Grace has won more than 15 medals in tournaments across Zimbabwe. In some of these, she defeated players almost twice her age.

Her dream of succeeding outside her country is now shared by many others like her, thanks to mentorship initiatives like those that pulled Phiona Mutesi out of poverty and made her a household name.

Queens of Chivhu

Godknows Dembure, who teaches at Makumimavi Primary School, is doing in Chivhu what Katende did at Katwe, a slum in the Ugandan capital of Kampala, after meeting school dropout Phiona during a missionary-run outreach.

At Nharira Primary School, his previous workplace, Dembure established a chess club named Queens of Chivhu — inspired by Queen of Katwe — to help girl students improve their critical thinking and mathematics skills through chess. Dembure had himself learned to play chess when he was a trainee teacher.

"When I started this chess project, it was as a kind of antidote to the problems that existed in the area where I was teaching. Child marriages, pregnancy and dropout rates were high, prompting me to look for a way to help these girls gain confidence and wriggle out of the situation they were in," Dembure tells TRT Afrika.

