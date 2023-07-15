In Tunisia, there's no better way to escape the intense heatwave than to head inside and watch Wimbledon on TV when Ons Jabeur is playing.

The 28-year-old Jabeur, the only Arab woman and only North African woman to participate in a Grand Slam tennis final, will again play for the Wimbledon championship on Saturday — a year after losing in the title match at the All England Club.

"Ons has brought us a lot of joy," Ameur Ben Ahmed told The Associated Press. "She makes us momentarily forget the difficulties of everyday life in these times of crisis and shortages."

Tunisians are in need of hope as their economy teeters toward collapse, with high debt, inflation and joblessness along with worsening political and social tensions.

Despite the heatwave that has been raging in the country for several days, many Tunisians have been deserting the beaches to follow Jabeur's matches, either on giant screens in cafes or in hotel lounges.

Jabeur reached two major tennis finals last year, also losing at the US Open, but she's hoping her third chance at a Grand Slam trophy will be the lucky one.

And she certainly feels the support coming from back home.

"The good thing about those people, they always tell me, win or lose, we love you,"Jabeur said Thursday after defeating Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals. "That's great words to hear."

Dubbed Minister of Happiness