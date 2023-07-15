The July 15 defeated coup was an attempt to destroy free and independent Türkiye, the Turkish communications director has said.

Attending the July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day commemoration ceremony in Istanbul, Fahrettin Altun said that the Turkish nation "did not give an opportunity to the treacherous terrorist organisation FETO nor to its patrons, the imperialists."

"July 15 was a coup attempt by terrorists who disguised in the military uniform. In fact, the July 15 coup attempt was an invasion attempt," Altun said in his address at the “Heroes of the Century of Türkiye” event.

"Together with the leader of this beloved nation, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish nation defeated terrorism, putschists, and invaders. In this respect, July 15 is the name of the nation's victory," he added.

Altun said the nation’s response to the attempted coup was proof of how deep-rooted democracy is in Türkiye and July 15 is the symbol of the country’s national unity and integrity.

Since its official designation in October 2016, every year the nation marks July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day, with events held nationwide to commemorate those who lost their lives defeating the putschists and to remember the bravery of the nation.