CLIMATE
Typhoon Talim expected to move to South China Sea's Beibu Gulf
Typhoon Talim became the first typhoon to make landfall in China this year on Monday evening, prompting authorities in the Guangdong province to issue evacuations and close coastal tourist destinations.
Typhoon Talim expected to move to South China Sea's Beibu Gulf
A man watches the waves at the seaside as Typhoon Talim approaches, in Hong Kong. / Photo: Reuters
July 17, 2023

China's National Meteorological Center expects Typhoon Talim to move to the Beibu Gulf in the South China Sea, and says it may make a second landfall in the coastal area of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning, state media Xinhua reported.

Nearly 230,000 people in Guangdong had been evacuated to safety as of 5 p.m. local time (0900 GMT) on Monday, Xinhua reported.

Local authorities ordered the closure of 68 coastal tourist destinations, called back 2,702 fishing vessels and ordered 8,262 fish-farming workers to be evacuated ashore, according to Xinhua.

Eleven rescue vessels, five helicopters, 46 salvage ships and eight emergency rescue teams are standing by in response to the typhoon, according to the rescue and salvage bureau of the Ministry of Transport, Xinhua said.

