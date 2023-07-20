WORLD
3 MIN READ
'Over 60%' of world's population uses social media
Facebook remains most popular social media platform, with almost three billion monthly active users while YouTube, WhatsApp and Instagram are in second, third and fourth place, respectively, according to digital advisory firm Kepios.
'Over 60%' of world's population uses social media
According to Kepios, Facebook remains the most popular social media platform, followed by YouTube, WhatsApp and Instagram in order. / Photo: Reuters
July 20, 2023

Nearly five billion people, or slightly more than 60 percent of the world's population, are active on social media, according to a recent study.

That represents an increase of 3.7 percent over the past year, according to calculations by digital advisory firm Kepios in its latest quarterly report on Thursday.

"Social media user numbers have continued to grow over the past 12 months too, with 173 million new users joining social media since this time last year," Kepios said in its report.

However, Kepios noted that social media figures may exceed the actual figures due to issues like duplicate accounts.

RelatedOnline hate ‘inexcusably high’: Australia sends legal notice to Twitter

Users by region

There are major differences between regions. Only one person out of 11 in east and central Africa uses social media.

In India, now the world's most populous nation, the figure is one out of three.

The amount of time spent on social media has also increased, by two minutes to 2 hours and 26 minutes per day.

Here again, there are large disparities, with Brazilians spending an average of 3 hours and 49 minutes per day on social media while the Japanese less than an hour.

Recommended
RelatedBrazil announces new social media curbs over school violence content

Most popular social media platforms

The average social media user is on seven platforms.

Meta has three of the favourite apps with WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook.

China has three apps, WeChat, TikTok and its local version Douyin.

According to Kepios, Facebook remains the most popular social media platform, with almost three billion monthly active users.

YouTube falls in second place with 2.5 billion users.

WhatsApp and Instagram are in third and fourth place, respectively, with two billion monthly active users for each.

Related8 tips for minimising harm while using social media — from the US surgeon
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa