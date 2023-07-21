WORLD
2 MIN READ
Man kills one, injures others in South Korea 'stabbing rampage'
Local media reported that a suspected man carrying a weapon attacked people in the subway in the South Korean capital Seoul.
Man kills one, injures others in South Korea 'stabbing rampage'
The weapon-wielding suspect has been arrested by South Korean law enforcement.  / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 21, 2023

One person was killed and three more wounded when a man went on a "stabbing rampage" near a subway station in the South Korean capital Seoul, the Yonhap News Agency has reported.

"The man wielded a weapon near Exit 4 of the subway station at 2:07 p.m. (0507 GMT)," Yonhap said on Friday, with the attack "killing one person and wounding three others".

The incident happened near Sillim Subway Station and the weapon-wielding suspect has been arrested, according to the Yonhap News Agency.

Video posted on local television station YTN's YouTube channel showed orange-vested emergency responders running towards the incident carrying stretchers.

Police had cordoned off the area with yellow tape, the footage showed.

"The man shouted he didn't want to live anymore as he was being apprehended by the police," YTN reported.

Recommended

'Crazy man'

South Korea is typically an extremely safe country, with a murder rate of just 1.3 per 100,000 people in 2021, according to official statistics.

By comparison, America has 7.8 homicide deaths per 100,000 people, according to the country's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The rare incident in Seoul quickly began circulating on Korean-language social media.

"Don't come to Sillim now. There is a crazy man on a stabbing rampage. I called the police after seeing a person injured on the ground," one user with the handle sanong_cos wrote on Twitter.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa