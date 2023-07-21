In Africa and Asia, countless villages grapple with a dire lack of clean water, which not only deprives their inhabitants of a basic necessity but also leads to compromised hygiene, increased disease risks, and pervasive inequalities in opportunities, education, and livelihood.

According to the World Health Organization, at least two billion people consume faeces-contaminated water around the world.

These marginalised communities are confronted with the daunting reality of sending their children or women – armed with empty containers – on arduous and unpredictable journeys to the nearest water source, often located several miles away.

Tragically, this perilous quest often exposes women to constant threats of abduction for human trafficking, while children face the dual dangers of dehydration and deadly encounters with predators, especially crocodiles.

The pressing issue of clean water access has reached critical proportions, demanding urgent action as a staggering 771 million people still lack this essential resource.

Alarming projections by UNICEF indicate that by 2025, nearly half of the world’s population could find themselves residing in regions grappling with limited water supplies.

Bringing hope

For decades, Canadian relief charity Human Concern International (HCI) and other organisations have tirelessly undertaken the task of constructing and maintaining water wells worldwide, bringing hope and empowerment to communities in need.

The inauguration of a water well in these regions becomes a momentous occasion, marked by joyous celebrations reflecting this life-changing milestone's profound significance. These wells possess an impressive capacity, capable of meeting the water needs of villages housing up to two thousand residents.

However, the provision of clean water goes beyond the mere act of digging holes and installing water wells. It necessitates a comprehensive evaluation of community size, specific needs, and long-term sustainability.

Projects include training and education programmes for local residents, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to effectively maintain the water access technology.

By empowering the community through training initiatives, they become active participants in the preservation and upkeep of the water infrastructure. Once completed, establishing maintenance contracts with local groups becomes crucial to guarantee uninterrupted access to clean water for villages.

In certain cases, innovative water access technologies such as tube wells or boreholes are required to extract fresh water during periods of water scarcity or droughts.

In other places, the implementation of solar-based desalination units can be a transformative solution in areas facing saline water challenges.