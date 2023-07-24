[NOTE: Sky Gods available until August 21, 2023.]

Airplanes are like Gods to us. They defeat the biggest things; gravity, distance, time, loneliness but Bernice Notenboom feels uncomfortable about flying so much. She is a climate reporter, flying has been a wonderful magic carpet to her, but her love of flying has a cost.

This dilemma, to fly despite its damaging effects is amplified when Bernice learns about the new science on contrails which are more damaging than C02. Together C02 and contrails account for 3.5% of the globe’s climate emissions. It doesn’t seem like a lot, but for aviation they have no real way to solve the problem and their growth is exploding.

The busiest air traffic day in history – 225,000 flights, 12 million passengers, all over the globe on a single day. In all of 2019, 4 billion seats were sold, twice those sold just 12 years before. Business travelers, new Chinese passengers and the flying Millennials are fueling this growth. It seems so normal to Bernice she feels that everyone flies …. but they don’t.

Less than 10% of the world’s population has never been on a plane. The inequity of flying hits home to Bernice. If aviation can’t decarbonize quickly, it will, by 2030, eat up a huge part of the carbon budget that we need to keep under 2 degrees of warming.

The aviation industry took notice. It decided to deal with its emission problem not by curbing growth but by making flying more efficient.

Efficiencies in fuel, aircraft design, and even in the way we fly can make some gains with cutting emissions but still, growth overtakes these gains. To keep the promise that by 2020 all its growth would be carbon neutral, the aviation industry plans to offset the rest of its emissions.