Both Democratic and Republican senators have expressed alarm about the potential for a malevolent use of artificial intelligence, focusing on the possibility of AI being used to create a biological attack.

In a hearing before a subcommittee of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Dario Amodei, chief executive of the AI company Anthropic, said that AI could help otherwise unskilled malevolent actors develop biological weapons.

"Certain steps in bioweapons production involve knowledge that can't be found on Google or in textbooks and requires a high level of expertise," said Amodei, whose company worked with biosecurity experts on a study of biological risks arising from AI.

"We found that today's AI tools can fill in some of these steps."

Amodei said that AI was not yet capable of helping to build a biological weapon, calling it a "medium-term" risk.

"By enabling many more actors to carry out large-scale biological attacks, we believe this represents a grave threat to US national security," he said.