Thousands of people have been displaced and affected by the powerful Typhoon Doksuri in the Philippines, as authorities called in armed forces to assist the civil administration in evacuating people to safer places.

The authorities are also validating reports of one person killed in Calabarzon and two others injured in Calabarzon and Western Visayas areas, state-run Philippine News Agency reported on Wednesday.

So far, the typhoon has affected 44,356 families or approximately 180,439 people in various coastal areas, with thousands of them evacuated to safer locations.

Some 57 houses have been reported damaged in different areas, and there have been reports of power and communication system outages.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said electricity has been restored to over 93 percent of the affected areas and that rescue efforts will continue.

"Search, rescue, and retrieval personnel from our Armed Forces, Bureau of Fire Protection, and Coast Guard have also been deployed," he tweeted.

Related Powerful typhoon Doksuri tears through northern Philippines

China on red alert

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said many areas in Luzon, the northern end of the Philippines, will continue to experience strong winds along the coast near Fuga Island in Aparri, the Manila Times reported.