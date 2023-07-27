Wildfires that engulfed many regions of Greece have reached the outskirts of capital Athens, as strong gusts of wind caused flare-ups around the country, disrupting highway traffic and rail services.

The fires have raged across parts of the country during three successive Mediterranean heatwaves over two weeks, leaving five people dead, including two firefighting pilots, and triggering a huge evacuation of tourists over the weekend on the island of Rhodes.

Water-dropping helicopters and a ground crew scrambled early on Thursday to a blaze in Kifissia, just north of Athens, which was quickly put out. But the threat may not be over with the summer heat still in full force.

Near the central city of Volos (Golos), a wildfire burned on two fronts, forcing a section of Greece’s busiest highway to close for several hours, while national rail services passing through the area were delayed.

An elderly disabled woman was found dead inside her burned camper van in a coastal area near Volos (Golos) and a cattle farmer was killed while trying to rescue his livestock.

The industrial zone was closed Thursday as a precaution. Six communities and villages around the city of nearly 140,000 people were evacuated early in the morning, with more placed on standby.

Temperatures are expected to drop Thursday after a prolonged heatwave but near-gale winds are expected to complicate efforts to douse the fires.

Firefighters also battled flames on Rhodes for a 10th successive day, while flare-ups were reported on the island of Evia.

Wildfire carbon emissions for July in Greece were the highest by a huge margin — totaling over 1 metric megaton and doubling the previous record — since records started 20 years ago, according to the European Union agency that analyzes satellite data, the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service.

“Unfortunately, it is not all that surprising, given the extreme conditions in the region,” said Mark Parrington, a senior scientist at the agency. “The observed intensity and estimated emissions show how unusual the scale of the fires have been for July relative to the last 20 years of data.”

Period of mourning

Officials have said more than 600 wildfires have broken out around Greece since July 13.

The vast majority were tackled before they could pose a threat, the government said.

The civil protection ministry has warned of an extreme danger of fire in over a dozen Greek regions on Thursday.

In Athens, senior members of the armed forces paid tribute to the two pilots killed in a firefighting plane crash earlier this week, at a ceremony held at the Defence Ministry.

Cpt. Christos Moulas and Lt. Pericles Stephanidis died during a low-altitude water drop on the island of Evia.

Defence Minister Nikos Dendias said the operators had shown “self-denial in the line of duty.”