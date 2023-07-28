Niger General Abdourahmane Tchiani, who led a coup in Niger, took to state television on Friday to ask for support for the military takeover, two days after members of the presidential guard detained democratically elected leader Mohamed Bazoum.

Wednesday's coup set off political chaos that could reverse the nation's fight against armed insurgency and increase Russia’s influence in West Africa.

As Tchiani spoke on Friday, Niger state television identified him as the leader of the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, the group of soldiers who said they staged the coup.

Tchiani, who also reportedly goes by Omar, said the country needed to change course to avoid “the gradual and inevitable demise” and thus he and others had decided to intervene.

“I ask the technical and financial partners who are friends of Niger to understand the specific situation of our country in order to provide it with all the support necessary to enable it to meet the challenges,” he said.

The coup plotters also warned against any foreign military intervention, in a statement read out on national TV.

The statement, which comes days after the putschists detained the president, warned of "the consequences that will flow from any foreign military intervention".

Tchiani's appearance seemed to be an effort to show he was in charge, though the situation was still in flux.

Friday was the first time that he appeared on television in the last 48 hours since the coup was first announced by Air Force Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane.

Tchiani was also not the first top general who declared his support of the coup. Instead, it was Niger's armed forces chief General Abdou Sidikou Issa who declared on Thursday that he is supporting the coup attempt.

"The military command... has decided to subscribe to the declaration made by the Defence and Security Forces... in order to avoid a deadly confrontation between the various forces," he was quoted in a statement.

'Mysterious chief'

Little is known of the self-declared leader of the latest Niger coup.

The African Press Agency (APA) describes him as "the mysterious chief of the presidential guard since 2015".

He reportedly hails from the Tillabéri region of western Niger.