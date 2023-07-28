Steeped in the ancient art of calligraphy and vibrant colours, Alper Demiryuguran, a masterful calligrapher with a profound passion for his craft, carries the rich heritage of his culture to distant lands.

Calligraphy, the art of beautiful handwriting, has a distinctive place in Islamic artistic tradition.

Muslims consider it of utmost significance to present the words of the Quran, Islam's holy book, accurately and beautifully, since they believe it to be the direct word of God.

Because pictures and statues are thought to encourage the worship of idols, Islam prohibits using figurative art or icons, particularly within mosques and prayer halls.

That is why adorning architectural structures with Quranic inscriptions has become the predominant method of Islamic architectural embellishment, evolving and developing over centuries.

Carrying the tradition into the 21st century, some recently-constructed mosques are also adorned with intricate calligraphic inscriptions. That is where Demiryuguran and his team step in, rendering designs for various mosques and cultural centres worldwide.

Masters of colours

The artist recalls the beginning of his journey into this talismanic art with excitement. “When I met my master at the age of 14, I was enchanted,” he says.

Alper Demiryuguran founded ‘Renkzen Sanat’ 30 years ago and formed his team of skillful calligraphers. Today, the team comprises artists with 25-30 years of experience.

Renkzen was the word used for colour artists who designed and created new colours used by embroiderers and gilders during the Ottoman times.