A vote in Hungary’s parliament to ratify Sweden’s accession to NATO was adjourned due to the absence of ruling party lawmakers, local media reported.

The move was postponed on Monday after members of the ruling party, Fidesz, and the Christian Democratic People's Party, which together hold a two-thirds majority in parliament, did not attend the meeting, as reported by the Daily News Hungary.

Addressing the session, opposition lawmakers criticised ruling party members over their absence at the session, added the report.

Last week, Hungary said it would back Türkiye's decision on Sweden's bid to join NATO.

"If there is a shift (in Türkiye's stance), then of course we will keep the promise that Hungary will not hold up any country in terms of membership," Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a news conference in Budapest.