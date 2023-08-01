WORLD
Hungarian Parliament delays vote on Sweden's NATO bid
Two-thirds majority of parliament did not attend special session.
Hungary says it would back Türkiye's decision on Sweden's bid to join NATO. / Photo: Reuters
August 1, 2023

A vote in Hungary’s parliament to ratify Sweden’s accession to NATO was adjourned due to the absence of ruling party lawmakers, local media reported.

The move was postponed on Monday after members of the ruling party, Fidesz, and the Christian Democratic People's Party, which together hold a two-thirds majority in parliament, did not attend the meeting, as reported by the Daily News Hungary.

Addressing the session, opposition lawmakers criticised ruling party members over their absence at the session, added the report.

Last week, Hungary said it would back Türkiye's decision on Sweden's bid to join NATO.

"If there is a shift (in Türkiye's stance), then of course we will keep the promise that Hungary will not hold up any country in terms of membership," Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a news conference in Budapest.

Turkish demands

Ahead of a NATO summit in July, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to forward to parliament Sweden's bid to join NATO following a trilateral meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership shortly after Russia launched its war on Ukraine in February 2022.

Although Türkiye approved Finland's membership to NATO, it is waiting for Sweden to fulfill its commitments not to provide shelter to terrorists and supporters of terrorists and not to greenlight their actions.

Following Türkiye's move, Szijjarto said his country's ratification of Sweden's NATO bid is now "only a technical question."

SOURCE:AA
