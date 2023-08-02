Wednesday, August 2, 2023

2206 GMT — The EU has warned developing countries that Russia is offering cheap grain "to create new dependencies by exacerbating economic vulnerabilities and global food insecurity," according to a letter seen by Reuters news agency.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote to developing and Group of 20 countries on Monday to urge them to speak "with a clear and unified voice" to push Moscow to return to a deal that allowed the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain and to stop targeting Ukraine's agricultural infrastructure.

"As the world deals with disrupted supplies and higher prices, Russia is now approaching vulnerable countries with bilateral offers of grain shipments at discounted prices, pretending to solve a problem it created itself," Borrell said.

"This is a cynical policy of deliberately using food as a weapon to create new dependencies by exacerbating economic vulnerabilities and global food insecurity," he added.

Other updates:

1848 GMT — Zelenskyy: Russia aims to cause a 'global' food crisis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia's attacks on port infrastructure showed Moscow was intent on creating a "global catastrophe," with a crisis in food markets, prices and supplies.

"For the Russian state, this is not just a battle against our freedom and against our country," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

"Moscow is waging a battle for a global catastrophe. In their madness, they need world food markets to collapse, they need a price crisis, they need disruptions in supplies."

1156 GMT — Russia hits Ukraine grain export route near Romania - Kiev

Russian drones have damaged infrastructure at a Ukrainian port on the Danube, as Moscow targeted facilities vital for grain shipments from Ukraine following the collapse of a key export arrangement.

Türkiye, which along with the United Nations brokered the deal to allow Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, urged Russia after the port strike not to take steps that would escalate tensions.

Russia struck a grain elevator in the port of Izmail, which sits just across the Danube River from Romania, damaging silos, warehouses and administrative buildings, Kiev said on Wednesday.

Izmail is now the main export route for Ukrainian agricultural products via neighbouring Romania, following Russia's withdrawal last month from the Black Sea grain agreement.

The deal had allowed around 33 million tonnes of grain to leave Ukrainian ports, easing fears of food shortages.

Russia has been pounding the seaports in the Odessa region that were key for the grain exports granted safe passage under the deal.

1551 GMT — Russian regional militia gets arms to protect border

Local militia groups in two Russian regions bordering Ukraine were provided with weapons to defend their territory from Ukrainian attacks, local officials said.

The militias were created in the two Russian regions last December to assist the armed forces, National Guard and police.

The governor of Russia's western Kursk region said his territorial militia had received their first batch of weapons, while state media reported that units in Belgorod region had received weapons.

Both regions have reported repeated drone strikes and shelling from Ukraine's armed forces.

1452 GMT — Russian drones damage port infrastructure in Odessa region

Ukraine said that Russian drones damaged port infrastructure in the Odessa region.

“Another elevator in the port of Izmail, Odessa region, was damaged by Russians. Ukrainian grain has the potential to feed millions of people worldwide,” the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on X, formerly Twitter.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry later tweeted that the country's “air defenders” shot down 23 Shahed drones.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's General Staff said on Facebook that most of the 23 drones were shot down over the Kiev and Odessa regions.

"Unfortunately, part of the drones launched by the enemy hit the port infrastructure in Odessa region," the statement said.

1159 GMT — Pope calls for 'courageous courses of peace' for Ukraine

Pope Francis has urged Europe to find "courageous courses of peace" to end the war in Ukraine as he opened a five-day visit to Portugal for a major Catholic youth festival.

The 86-year-old pontiff has repeatedly called for peace in Ukraine and has sought to play a mediating role, though his efforts have yet to yield results and he has faced criticism for failing to blame Russia for the war.

"We are sailing amid storms on the ocean of history, and we sense the need for courageous courses of peace," he said in an address to officials and diplomats at Lisbon's riverside Belem Cultural Centre.

"With deep love for Europe, and in the spirit of dialogue that distinguishes this continent, we might ask her: 'Where are you sailing, if you are not showing the world paths of peace, creative ways for bringing an end to the war in Ukraine'?"

1130 GMT — Wheat pares gains after jitters over Ukraine port attack

Chicago wheat pared sharp gains from earlier as supply jitters caused by a Russian strike against a Ukrainian port on the river Danube was tempered by strong Russian exports and signs Moscow is open to reviving a Black Sea corridor deal.

The Russian attack on southern Ukraine early on Wednesday, which struck grain facilities at Izmail on the Danube, underscored the risk of a further squeeze on Ukrainian exports after Moscow last month quit an agreement allowing grain shipments from Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

However, wheat futures shed most of their initial gains as the market assessed the potential impact of the attack.

"There is clearly a war risk and each moment of tension is a reminder of that risk," Sebastien Poncelet of consultancy Agritel said.

"The real question is the impact on export loadings. The risk premium is rising and falling as the market tries to assess export flows."