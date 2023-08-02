Pita Limjaroenrat, out. Srettha Thavisin, in.

Move Forward Party, the up-and-coming political group led by Pita, which surpisingly won the most seats in Thailand's May parliamentary polls, has been excluded from the coalition to form the next government, its former ally announced on Wednesday. This happened amid strong opposition from military-allied senators over Pita's proposed reform of laws surrounding the country’s monarchy.

The announcement by the more established opposition Pheu Thai Party comes as the new bloc nominated real estate tycoon, Srettha Thavisin, as its candidate for prime minister.

With the news, Pita Limjaroenrat's prospects of becoming the next prime minister has been officially put to a halt, although his political future may be far from over. Two weeks ago, the 42-year-old was dramatically suspended from parliament, while seated in the chamber for discussions on his candidacy. After the suspension, lawmakers refused to consider his candidacy for a second ballot.

On Wednesday, Chonlanan Srikaew, the leader of the Pheu Thai, the second-biggest party in parliament, said that other parties and members of the military-appointed Senate could not accept Move Forward’s proposal to amend the country's strict laws forbidding defamation of the monarchy.

Thailand’s parliament, also known as the National Assembly, is divided into two chambers: the 500-seat House of Representatives and the 250-member Senate. According to the military junta-endorsed 2017 Constitution, to become prime minister, the candidate needs the support of 50 percent plus one of the 750 seats from both chambers.

On his first nomination, Pita won an overwhelming 305 votes from the House, but only secured 13 votes among the unelected and military-nominated senators, putting him at least 52 votes shy of the 376 majority.

Now Srettha Thavisin's most immediate job as the new prime minister nominee is to secure the same number of votes, if not more.

Reform of lese-majeste law a sticking point

After talks with the other seven coalition parties, Pheu Thai's Chonlanan said they would try to woo more senators in order to reach the 376 votes needed for a majority to elect Srettha.

If this looked unlikely, Chonlanan said they would approach other lower house parties to try to get their votes.

Crucial to any deal will be the thorny issue of reforming the law on lese-majeste, an offence against the dignity of the country's ruling monarch.

Pheu Thai deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai said a government led by his party would not support amending article 112 but would focus on solving economic and political problems - a move seen as a concession to the conservatives and the military, who are considered royalists.

Pro-military and conservative parties had already signaled earlier that they will not endorse any government that includes Move Forward.

When asked on Tuesday about his position, Srettha said he would not seek to abolish or amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code.

"There will certainly be no amending of Section 112," he said. "Pheu Thai has made it clear that the law will not be amended or abolished. If we want to see the country move forward and a new government successfully set up, the Section 112 issue must be set aside."

Even if they are excluded from the government, Move Forward had already indicated that they will allow Pheu Thai Party to lead the formation of the new government and support the Pheu Thai PM candidate on the condition that neither Phalang Pracharath nor the United Thai Nation Party, which previously supported Gen. Prayuth Chan-o-cha, be included in the coalition.

"The important thing today is not whether Pita is Prime Minister but whether Thailand can return to democracy," said Move Forward Party’s secretary general, Chaitawat Tulathon. Move Forward Party has 151 seats in the House of Representatives.