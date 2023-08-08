Niger's junta has appointed a transitional prime minister according to a decree read on national television, more than a week after the military coup that toppled President Mohamed Bazoum.

The caretaker government, which calls itself the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, appointed on Monday economist Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, according to a decree by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, the former commander of Niger's presidential guard, who declared himself the head of a transitional government.

Zeine, 58, served as finance minister under Mamadou Tandja, who led the country from 1999 to 2010 after its return to civilian rule. He currently serves as the African Development Bank’s Country Manager for Chad.

Zeine, who previously served at the same institution and position in Ivory Coast and Gabon, is expected to lead consultations for the formation of a new government.

The US State Department said it made direct contact with the coup leaders on Monday.

US acting deputy secretary of state Victoria Nuland flew to Niamey and held "frank and difficult" talks with senior junta officials but said they did not take up US suggestions for restoring democratic order.

Bazoum was detained by members of the Presidential Guard on July 26, who later that evening announced the government takeover. ​​​​​​​

ECOWAS holds second summit