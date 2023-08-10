TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Moody's praises Türkiye's new economy policy, expects increase in credit rate
Moody's expects Türkiye to continue tightening its monetary policy, as the country's central bank has started to return to a more orthodox framework.
Moody's praises Türkiye's new economy policy, expects increase in credit rate
The policies supporting the Turkish central bank's efforts in combating inflation have recently been at the forefront of the government's agenda. / Photo: AA Archive
August 10, 2023

Türkiye's new economic administration is committed to reducing inflation and external imbalances, and the country's outlook, which is stable, could turn positive, Moody's has said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the rating agency said Türkiye "has pledged a return to more orthodox economic policies" after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's re-election in May.

The agency kept Türkiye's credit rate at B3 stable, which is considered speculative and risky.

It said: "The new economic team has committed to bringing down inflation, reducing Türkiye's large external imbalances and ensuring fiscal discipline, and has started to gradually correct the direction of monetary and fiscal policy.

"The shift towards more orthodox, rules-based and predictable policymaking is credit positive, and comes earlier than we had expected."

Recommended

It also noted that the country's central bank has started to return to a more orthodox monetary policy setting, increasing the policy rate from 8.5% to 17.5% in two meetings gradually.

Moody's said the bank is expected to continue tightening steps.

Following the statement by the agency, Mehmet Simsek, the Turkish treasury and finance minister, said "We are committed to implementing rule-based policies in line with international norms to ensure macro-financial stability and enhance our resilience against shocks," on his Twitter account.

"We believe this will reflect on our credit rating," he added.

Along with the appointment of Mehmet Simsek as the minister, Türkiye’s economic landscape is set to undergo significant transformations.

RelatedWho is Hafize Gaye Erkan, the first woman president of Türkiye Central Bank
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan