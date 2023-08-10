WORLD
2 MIN READ
US confirms five Americans held in Iran transferred to house arrest
The decision to move the Americans to house arrest is part of a deal being brokered between Washington and Tehran.
US confirms five Americans held in Iran transferred to house arrest
Evin Prison / Photo: Reuters
August 10, 2023

The US has received confirmation that five Americans who were "unjustly detained" by Iran have been transferred to house arrest, the White House said on Thursday.

The US citizens - Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz, Emad Shargi, and two others who wish to remain anonymous - "should have never been detained in the first place," National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said.

"We will continue to monitor their condition as closely as possible. Of course, we will not rest until they are all back home in the United States," she said in a statement.

Recommended

"Until that time, negotiations for their eventual release remain ongoing and are delicate," added Watson, emphasising that the White House will not have further specifics on their case due to the ongoing talks.

The decision to move the Americans to house arrest is part of a deal being brokered between Washington and Tehran that would also see the US release Iranian nationals detained in the US, and free up $6B in frozen Iranian assets, according to multiple reports.

Iran has long sought the funds that have been placed under American sanctions. If the deal is finalised, Iran will be allowed to use the money only for purchases of humanitarian aid, including food and medicine, NBC News reported.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement