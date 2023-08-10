The US has received confirmation that five Americans who were "unjustly detained" by Iran have been transferred to house arrest, the White House said on Thursday.

The US citizens - Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz, Emad Shargi, and two others who wish to remain anonymous - "should have never been detained in the first place," National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said.

"We will continue to monitor their condition as closely as possible. Of course, we will not rest until they are all back home in the United States," she said in a statement.