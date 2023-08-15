China said it would stop publishing data on its rising youth unemployment rate on Tuesday, as it released a raft of disappointing figures that stoked concerns over the state of the world's second largest economy.

Shortly before the latest uninspiring indicators were published, the central bank cut a key interest rate in an effort to boost flagging growth.

Tuesday's data added to a slew of disappointing figures in recent months reflecting a slump in China's post-Covid rebound, with joblessness among 16- to 24-year-olds hitting a record 21.3 percent in June.

The country slipped into deflation for the first time in more than two years in July, due to waning consumption and flagging exports.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday said it would no longer release age-group-specific unemployment data starting this month, citing the need to "further improve and optimise labour force survey statistics".

"Starting from this August, the release of urban unemployment rates for youth and other age groups across the country will be suspended," bureau spokesman Fu Linghui said at a press conference.

Overall, unemployment rose to 5.3 percen t in July compared with 5.2 percent in June, the NBS said.

As indicators of an economic slowdown have piled up, many experts have called for a large-scale recovery plan to boost activity.

But for the time being, authorities are sticking to targeted measures and declarations of support for the private sector — with little in the way of tangible steps.

Slowing retail sales

Tuesday's announcement that youth unemployment data would be suspended came as Beijing released a series of weak economic indicators for July.

Retail sales, a key gauge of consumption, grew 2.5 percent year-on-year in July, the NBS said, down from 3.1 percent in June and falling short of analyst expectations. Industrial production grew 3.7 percent in July from a year ago, down from 4.4 percent in June.

The suspension of youth jobs data "may further weaken global investors' confidence in China", Ting Lu, China economist at Nomura, said in a note.

Chinese social media users on Tuesday were sceptical of officials' explanation for the move, with the topic receiving over 140 million views and tens of thousands of comments on the Weibo platform.