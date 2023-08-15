When a deadly wildfire engulfed the Hawaiian city of Lahaina on the night of August 8, many residents were caught by surprise. Some who were trapped in their homes and their cars had only minutes to spare before managing to escape with nothing but the clothes on their backs. Scores lost their lives.

The wildfire that killed at least 99 people is now considered as among the world's deadliest of the 21st century, and authorities fear the death toll could go higher.

The US emergency agency FEMA said it will cost at least $5.5 billion to rebuild the city of 13,000 people, but the loss of lives and damage to the heritage in the city that was once the capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii is incalculable.

In recent weeks, similar wildfires have also been reported in Greece, Italy and Algeria, causing dozens of deaths and forcing thousands of residents as well as tourists to evacuate.

With better preparation, however, authorities and emergency agencies say that deadly consequences of wildfires similar to the one that hit Lahaina could be prevented.

Here are some of the survival steps that can help people escape deadly wildfires:

Always prepare for evacuation

The first option for people who are caught in a wildfire is to evacuate safely.

In Flagstaff, Arizona, an area in the US that is frequently hit by wildfires during the peak of the summer season, residents are advised to plan ahead for quick evacuations.

An online guide published by the city government stated that residents should make a list of the important items to take with them such as documents and other personal records, and to store them in one location that can be easily accessed.

"Remember the five Ps”, the guide stated. That include (1) PILLS, eyeglasses and other medical supplies; (2) PAPERS, like birth certificates, passports and tax records; (3) PICTURES, small artwork, jewelry and other important mementos; (4) PETS, pet food, leashes and pet carriers; and (5) PHONE, charger and phone numbers of people you will want to call.

Also, residents are advised to keep the contact information of emergency services, fire departments and evacuation centres.

If possible, residents of wildfire-prone areas are also advised to coordinate with their community and talk to their neighbours and other family members about how they can work together in the event of an emergency.

"You will be better prepared to safely reunite your family and loved ones during an emergency if you think ahead and communicate with others in advance."

Know your escape routes

When on the road, individuals should have prior knowledge of the evacuation routes, and that those routes should lead away from the fire, or the direction that the fire is moving.

In the recent fire in Hawaii, some residents driving there cars were trapped in traffic towards the direction of the fast-moving fire, resulting in them abandoning their vehicles.

Ahead of a potential wildfire, residents in fire-prone areas are also reminded to identify several escape route options, so they can choose the safest one.

"Try to avoid narrow roads that could easily become blocked, and take a vehicle that has enough gas for lots of slow driving and waiting," the Flagstaff emergency website stated.

In case of emergency situations, residents are told to leave their residential gates open for easy access by firefighters.

"Drive slowly with your headlights on and doors unlocked. If it is smoky, close the windows and turn off any ventilation fan," the website added.

Residents should also avoid returning to their homes until emergency personnel have determined that it is safe, or they might face the risk of being trapped in fast-moving fires.

What to do if you are trapped in a car or on foot?

If trapped by fire while driving, people are told to park in an area that is clear of vegetation like a surface that is paved or covered in gravel or dirt.

Travelers should also be aware that the tires of their vehicles could burst into flames.