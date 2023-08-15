Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India’s economy will be among the top three in the world within five years, as he marked 76 years of independence from British rule.

Wearing a flowing, multi-coloured turban, Modi addressed the country from New Delhi’s 17th-century Mughal-era Red Fort on Tuesday, saying his government had lifted over 130 million people out of poverty and that India’s growing prosperity was an opportunity for the world.

“When poverty decreases in a country, the power of the middle class increases considerably,” he said. “In the next five years, I promise India will be among the top three economies in the world."

His statement comes after reports last year from S&P Global and Morgan Stanley forecast that India’s economy would overtake Japan and Germany’s to become the world’s third largest by 2030. They said India’s economic boom will be driven by offshoring, investment in manufacturing, growing digital infrastructure and energy transition.

India’s $3.5 trillion economy surpassed the United Kingdom’s last year to become the fifth largest. Modi said he was confident that when India marks 100 years of independence in 2047, it will do so as a developed nation.

The government forecasts India to grow by 6-6.5 percent this fiscal year, putting it among the world’s fastest-growing large economies.

But despite steady economic growth, the Modi government has struggled to quash unemployment concerns and is under pr essure to generate enough jobs, especially as it faces a general election in 2024, which Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party is favored to win.

The unemployment rate has grown over the last year, reaching 8 percent last month, according to the Center for Monitoring the Indian Economy.

Modi did not address these concerns in his speech, instead lauding India’s journey over the decades.