WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan cricket under fire over controversial video
Pakistan Cricket Board in a video showcasing the nation's cricketing history omitted Imran Khan, the only captain who won World Cup for the country.
Pakistan cricket under fire over controversial video
The video was widely criticised on social media, where cricket lovers lamented the action by the PCB. / Photo: AP Archive
August 16, 2023

Pakistan's legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram joined growing criticism for leaving out jailed former prime minister Imran Khan in a video by the country's cricket governing body for Independence Day.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a video to pay tribute to cricket legends but made no mention of Khan - the only captain who won the 50-over Cricket World Cup for the South Asian nation in 1992.

The deletion has triggered a barrage of criticism from sports lovers.

Akram, a former captain, who was part of the 1992 team, urged the PCB to “apologise” and delete the video that was released on the occasion of the country's 76th Independence Day on Monday.

Social media outcry

The video was widely criticised on social media, where cricket lovers lamented the action by the PCB.

Akram, arguably the greatest among an entire generation of cricketers, said he received the "shock of his life" after watching the video "minus the great Imran Khan."

Recommended

"Political differences apart but Imran Khan is an icon of world cricket and developed Pakistan into a strong unit in his time and gave us a pathway," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

​​​​​​​Following his retirement from cricket in 1992, Khan joined politics and formed his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. He became the prime minister after his party won the 2018 elections.

He became the only prime minister in the country's checkered history to have been ousted in a no-trust vote in April 2022.

He is serving a three-year jail term following his conviction in a graft case earlier this month.

RelatedWhat makes the Afghanistan-Pakistan cricket rivalry so bitter?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement