The United States said it was committed to freeing an American soldier who crossed into North Korea, as it voiced caution on remarks attributed to him by Pyongyang.

"We would caution everyone to consider the source here. That is incredibly important," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday when asked about King's purported remarks.

"It doesn't change anything. We want to make sure that he gets home safely," she said.

In North Korea's first comments about last month's crossing of Travis King, state media said Tuesday that the soldier, who is Black, said he fled "racial discrimination" and bore "ill feeling" toward the US Army.

At the State Department, spokesperson Vedant Patel said the United States was "focused on his safe return."

"Our priority is to bring Private King home through all available channels to achieve that outcome. And his well-being continues to be a top priority for us," Patel said.