WORLD
3 MIN READ
US committed to free soldier who fled to North Korea: White House
North Korea says the US soldier, who is Black, said he fled "racial discrimination" and bore "ill feeling" toward the US Army.
US committed to free soldier who fled to North Korea: White House
US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel says Washington is "focused on his safe return." / Photo: AP
August 16, 2023

The United States said it was committed to freeing an American soldier who crossed into North Korea, as it voiced caution on remarks attributed to him by Pyongyang.

"We would caution everyone to consider the source here. That is incredibly important," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday when asked about King's purported remarks.

"It doesn't change anything. We want to make sure that he gets home safely," she said.

In North Korea's first comments about last month's crossing of Travis King, state media said Tuesday that the soldier, who is Black, said he fled "racial discrimination" and bore "ill feeling" toward the US Army.

At the State Department, spokesperson Vedant Patel said the United States was "focused on his safe return."

"Our priority is to bring Private King home through all available channels to achieve that outcome. And his well-being continues to be a top priority for us," Patel said.

RelatedAmerican soldier defects to North Korea over inequality - Pyongyang
Recommended

US making efforts via Sweden

Patel said there has not been any contact with North Korea since Tuesday's statement and that the United States was making efforts via Sweden, which represents the United States in Pyongyang.

The United States has previously said that King crossed the border at the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the North and the South "willfully and without authorization."

North Korean propaganda often highlights racism in the United States.

King had been held by South Korean authorities over assault and was set to be returned to the United States - where he could have faced military discipline - before he slipped away to join a tourist trip to the DMZ.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement