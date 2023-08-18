Lawyers for Donald Trump have asked a federal judge to put off until 2026 a trial in Washington on charges that the former president plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The suggested April 2026 date is a counterproposal to the Justice Department's recommendation last week that the trial should begin January 2, 2024.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s team is expected to oppose the Trump team’s request, which seeks to put off his trial until nearly a year and a half after the 2024 presidential election, in which Trump is currently the early front-runner for the Republican nomination.

The question is ultimately up to US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is expected to set at least a tentative trial date during an August 28 court hearing.

In a court filing on Thursday evening, Trump's lawyers say the years-long delay is warranted because of the “massive” amount of information — prosecutors have already produced more than 11.5 million pages — they have to review and because of scheduling conflicts with the other criminal cases Trump is facing.

As it stands, they said they would have to review about 100,000 pages per day in order to meet the Justice Department's proposed date for jury selection.