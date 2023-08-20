Amid heavy security, Ecuadorans have headed to the polls in a presidential election tarnished by the murder of a top candidate, as the once-peaceful nation suffers from violence fuelled by the illicit global drug trade.

The murder on the campaign trail of presidential contender Fernando Villavicencio just 11 days before the vote on Sunday traumatised the country and reshuffled the electoral cards, with none of the eight contenders expected to get an absolute majority, likely forcing a runoff on October 15.

"The most serious problem is insecurity," said voter Eva Hurtado, 40, as she left a polling station north of the capital Quito on Sunday morning. "So many crimes, assassinations, disappearances. We are afraid."

Polls opened at 7:00 am local (1200 GMT) and voting was to go on until 5:00 pm. Soldiers in body armour were deployed across the country to safeguard the process, and presidential candidates were wearing helmets and bulletproof vests.

Authorities deployed more than 100,000 police and soldiers to protect the vote against more violence. Some Ecuadorians still said they would not even leave home for the election, even though skipping the trip to the polls could result in a fine.

Front-runners include an ally of exiled former President Rafael Correa and a millionaire with a security background promising to be tough on crime.

Candidate Fernando Villavicencio was assassinated on August 9 as he left a campaign rally in Quito, the capital of the once calm South American country.

The killing heightened people’s fears of spending time outside their homes and becoming victims of robberies, kidnappings, extortions, homicides, or any of the other crimes that have become commonplace.

Villavicencio’s slaying was the third and most prominent in a string of killings of political leaders this year. Six Colombian men have been arrested in connection with his killing.

Interior Minister Juan Zapata said this past week that the only restriction people will face when voting will be the inspection of backpacks. Street vendors will not be allowed near voting centres.