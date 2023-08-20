Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft has crashed into the Moon after it spun into an uncontrolled orbit, the country's Roscosmos space agency said.

Communication with Luna-25 was lost at 2:57 pm (1157 GMT) on Saturday, Roscosmos said on Sunday.

The pilotless spacecraft was aiming to be the first ever to land on the south pole of the Moon, an area where scientists believe there could be important reserves of frozen water and precious elements. It had been expected to land Monday.

However, Roscosmos said the spacecraft ran into difficulties and reported an "abnormal situation ”.

“The apparatus moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the Moon,” read a statement from the agency.

"Measures taken on August 19 and 20 to locate the craft and make contact with it were unsuccessful," the space agency added.

It said a ministerial investigation would be launched into the causes of the crash, without giving any indication of what technical problems might have occurred.

With Luna-25, Moscow had hoped to build on the legacy of its Soviet-era Luna programme, marking a return to independent lunar exploration in the face of financial troubles and corruption scandals at the programme and growing isolation from the West.

The 800-kilogram Luna-25 probe was to have made a soft landing on Monday on the lunar south pole — the first in history.