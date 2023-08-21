A United Nations rights expert slammed India's years-long detention of a rights activist with disabilities as "inhumane", citing grave concerns for his health and demanding his immediate release.

Mary Lawlor, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, raised the alarm on Monday about the nearly decade-long detention of Gokarakonda Naga "GN" Saibaba, a long-standing defender of the rights of minorities in India.

"India's persistent detention of human rights defender GN Saibaba is an inhumane and senseless act," the independent expert's statement said.

"His continued detention is shameful. It bears all the hallmarks of a State seeking to silence a critical voice," she said.

Saibaba, a former English professor at Delhi University who is bound to a wheelchair after suffering from a spinal disorder and polio as a child, was arrested in 2014.

He was sentenced to life in prison three years later for multiple offences under India's Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, although various UN rights experts have raised grave concerns about his prosecution, Lawlor pointed out.

She and other UN rights experts are appointed by the UN Human Rights Council, but do not speak on behalf of the United Nations.

Small cell without window